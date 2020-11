PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire and Rescue determined arson was the cause of a Saturday night house fire on the southside.

At around 9:19 p.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to 2208 W. Proctor. According to firefighters, they battled “heavy flames and thick smoke.” The house was reported vacant at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

According to the fire department, the estimated damage is about $20,000.