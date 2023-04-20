BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, Bloomington Police arrested 39-year old Micah Davis for arson.

Davis is accused of setting small fires on the west side of Bloomington during the overnight hours of April 15 through April 16. The fires were along West Market and Washington Streets. Police said Davis set a vehicle and trash can on fire and started another at a gas station.

As of Thursday, Davis is in custody with a $300,000 bond. He is charged with three counts of arson causing over $150 in damages. These charges are class 2 felonies. Davis was also charged with three counts of criminal damage with the damages being between $500 and $10,000. These charges are class 4 felonies.

Davis was arrested without incident. His arraignment is set for May 5.

Public Information Officer Brandt Parsley said tips helped lead officers to Davis.

“We got a lot of tips from the Facebook post. We got some tips from our anonymous tip line. Believe it or not a retired law enforcement saw somebody who they believed matched the suspect’s description and called us. We got out there with them and it was determined to be the person.”