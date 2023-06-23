PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Arson is suspected after a fire to an East Bluff home caused $110,000 in damage, the Peoria Fire Department announced.

Firefighters were called 918 E. Corrington Ave., just before 8 p.m. on a report of a house fully engulfed in fire. While on their way, crews learned the fire had already spread to one garage and was threatening a second one.

When they arrived, firefighters saw the fire was moving towards a neighboring house. Several crews used hand-held hoses to douse the fire and also to wet the exterior of the adjacent house to protect it from additional fire damage.

No one was in either home at the time of the fire, the department said in a news release.

After the fire was deemed extinguished, a salvage operation was conducted with multiple tarps to mitigate water and smoke damage to the personal effects within 918 E. Corrington.

A fire investigator deemed the fire to be arson.

No injuries were reported, the department said.