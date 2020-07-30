Arson suspected in morning Peoria vehicle fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire investigators said they believe arson is the cause of a Thursday morning fire.

According to a news release, firefighters were called to the 1400 block of N. Bestor at 6:30 a.m. and discovered a truck fully engulfed in fire in the home’s driveway. The fire had already begun to spread to the home and a fence and started to melt the siding on a neighbor’s home.

Fire officials said crews were able to quickly put out the fire and save the homes from further damage. A neighbor told investigators she heard a loud “bang” and then saw the fire.

Officials said they continue to investigate the suspected arson. The damage was estimated at $15,000. There were no injuries.

