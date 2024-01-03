PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Artists ReEnvisioning Tomorrow, Inc. (ART Inc.) announced on Wednesday free Artrepeneur workshops coming to Peoria hosted by artist Jonathon Romain.

The workshop will help burgeoning artists establish entrepreneurial and income-producing skills.

“You’ll also learn about traditional methods of selling your art, such as setting up booths at art fairs and galleries, and how to network with other artists,” said Romain.

He continued, “With this workshop, you’ll have the knowledge and confidence you need to make your art profitable.”

A donation from the Community Foundation of Central Illinois made the free workshop possible.

An ART Inc. news release states that the Spring workshop will be at the Romain Arts & Culture Center, 919 NE Jefferson Ave. in Peoria, Ill.

Admission is free, but registration is required. Anyone interested in attending can click here.