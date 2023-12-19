PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Artists ReEnvisioning Tomorrow, better known as ART Inc is bringing a classic holiday tale to the stage this weekend.

The organization will be performing ‘The Grinch’ on Dec. 22 at 6:00 p.m. and Dec. 23 at 2:00 p.m. The doors open 30 minutes prior to each show.

Tickets can be found here for $10.

ART Inc Executive Director, Nikki Romain joined us on WMBD This Morning and Good Day Central Illinois to tell us more about what ART Inc does in the community and the upcoming production.