PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria nonprofit ART Inc celebrated five years of helping the community and youth.

Guests could take selfies at a selfie booth, get their faces painted, and listen to music.

ART Inc offers after-school arts science and leadership programs, field trips, and six-week summer arts camps regardless of families’ ability to pay.

Co-founder Jonathan Romain hopes to see ART Inc grow even more in the next five years.

“We envision it as enhancing our campus,” said Romain. “And that’s going to carry us into the next five to ten years because it’s a huge lift, it’s going to require everything we have, and we’re excited to take it on.”

He said they’re currently in talks to acquire the old Kingman School and are hoping to move into that space later this year.