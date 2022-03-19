PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday afternoons at ART Inc. are for the girls.

The EmpowHER Our Girls program is giving 20 Peoria BIPOC girls in grades six through 12 the tools to achieve their goals and gain confidence.

Joy Holmquist, Art Inc.‘s program manager, said the ultimate goal is to help the girls dream big and practice self care through yoga, art, hair and skin classes and more.

“To empower the girls, taking care of self is very key,” Holmquist said. “You have to have self care in order to be able to pour into your community.”

Female leaders of color from the community come to inspire the girls each Saturday session. Holmquist said it helps the girls imagine themselves in their place.

“Just to give them that straight insight that there are strong leaders as black women that are doing great things in the community so they can see it first hand.”

April Ross, a seventh-grader at Quest Charter Academy Middle School, said it’s a great program for girls her age. She said hearing black and brown women’s stories of success has helped her explore her own passions and future career interests.

“My favorite part of the program is all the guest speakers that come in and encourage us to go into a career, and really show us what they have been through to get where they are now,” Ross said.

Ross said she wants to be an English teacher and interpreter in South Korea someday.

“We can do whatever we want to do as long as we put our mind to it,” Ross said. “And it doesn’t matter what skin color we are or what race we are.”

Holmquist said she hopes the program inspires the girls to not only feel empowered themselves, but to also give what they’ve learned back to the community, empowering other females.

“Once you see those girls face light up, or them learning how to do yoga and you know this is not something they do often, or the speakers speaking to them and they’re telling her what their dreams are, it is very not only inspiring to me, but it is uplifting,” Holmquist said.

The program is the brainchild of Nikki Romain, ART Inc. executive director, and is funded by Grantmakers for Girls of Color.

The program is held semiannually. To learn more about the program and sign up for the fall program, go here.