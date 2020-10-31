Art Inc. host Dia De Los Muertos fundraising event

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Artist ReEnvisioning Tomorrow hosted their second annual Dia De Los Muertos fundraiser Friday.

The virtual event was hosted by Carolina Huser and Christine Barre Kemper. The event shared culture and music. It also paid tribute to Annie Jo Gordon.

Superintendent of Peoria Public Schools Dr. Sharon Kherat was one of several guest speakers that honored Gordon.

“Annie Jo Gordon was a phenomenal woman, I looked up to her, I learned a lot from her, she dedicated her entire life to serving others,” Kherat said.

The event also has an ongoing silent auction to help raise money on Facebook. They will continue accepting bid until 5 p.m. Saturday.

All donations and profits from the event will support Art Inc. and the Romain Arts & Culture Center. More information, including how to make donations to Art Inc., can be found on its website.

