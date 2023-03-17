PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The local non-profit Artists ReEnvisioning Tomorrow, Inc. (ART Inc.) has introduced their 2023 ASALA Spring Break Camp.

According to an ART Inc. press release, the camp is open for 1st graders up to 8th graders and will run from March 27 to March 31.

The activates at the camp will cover STEM and artistic endeavors for students.

“Childcare’s difficult to arrange for an entire week especially when you’re a working parent,” said Joy Holmquist, Program Director at ART Inc. “What we’re offering is something safer and more engaging than taking the risk on leaving kids at home throughout Spring Break.”

These specialty courses are all available for a daily fee of $40 or $150 for the entire week. However, scholarships are available for students who receive free or reduced lunches at school. Before care is also available for $25 per week for any parent that needs to drop off their child before the 9am starting time.

Activities for the week include:

Art Masters, a course teaching students how to draw anime characters and graffiti art;

Imagination Stage, an interactive theatre experience allowing students to create their own costumes and skits;

STEAM Lab, a mixed course dealing with earth science via gardening, artistic photography, coding for video games, and candle making.

Other activities include dance, theatre, and mixed-media art lessons.

Their website can be found here.