PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — ART Inc of Peoria announced Wednesday it will be offering a course called “EmpowHer Our Girls: Self Care with a Twist and That’s What Teens Say” over the next eight weeks beginning Saturday.

The eight-week course will be interactive and will be designed to empower young girls of color in 9th through 12th grades, ART Inc said.

It will provide the girls the ability to gain the confidence to express themselves to their peers as well as adults. ART Inc said there will be mentoring for the young girls which will help them understand that they can do whatever they set their minds to.

Each week, an influential female leader from the Peoria area and beyond will be at the course.

The course, which is free of charge, will take place every Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9.

The program is funded by Grantmakers for Girls of Color. The finale of the program, “That’s What Teens Say,” will be a three-day empowerment event in which the girls will share their stories from the stage.

To learn more about ART Inc or its programs, visit its website.