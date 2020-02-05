Art studio, hair salon, accessory store coming to Peoria’s Keller Station

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Katie Kim, CEO of the Kim Group, announced Wednesday that Art at the Bodega will be expanding to Keller Station, located right off Knoxville and Prospect in Peoria.

The art studio is opening its second location. The first has been in Washington for five years now.

Hello Headband, a locally-owned accessory shop, will celebrate its first brick and mortar store at Keller Station. Hue Salon also plans to move in and open up this spring.

Kim says Keller Station is a place that will give customers options to come and spend hours visiting all the different businesses.

“We’re really looking here at the Keller Station experience is a place you can come and stay for the afternoon. Come visit with friends, have an experience where you can come get your hair done, get some shopping maybe have some coffee and soon have some food in the indoor market,” Kim said.

She adds she wants Keller Station to be a place business owners can come and collaborate.

“We’re looking at really this being a place where small businesses can come, have a very premier location, right in the center of the city along Knoxville and grow their business. Not only grow their business themselves but also through collaborating with other individuals and other businesses here in Keller Station,” Kim said.

Kim is hoping to connect Keller Station to the Rock Island Trail, bringing runners and cyclists to the area.

She also believes Donovan Park can become Peoria’s ‘Central Park.’ Kim says she has been working with the Peoria Park District to bring concerts and festivals to Donovan Park.