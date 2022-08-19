WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of artists are setting up their booths for the 14th annual Washington Fine Arts Festival.

The festival will feature more than 40 local artists, live music, food, craft beer and wine.

“This is all local art all from around the state. Just local people displaying, selling their unique handmade items… There’s metal work, photography, painting, woodworking, there’s concrete work, just all kinds of forms of art,” said Brian Tibbs, executive director of Washington Park District.

Tibbs said they are hoping for good weather.

“We’re keeping a close eye on the weather tomorrow. We just hope for a lot of people to come out and just get outside and enjoy a great day in the park,” he said.

Tibbs said to check WPD’s Facebook page for the latest updates regarding inclement weather.

“Keep an eye on social media, we’re keeping an eye on the weather, and posting our updates there,” he said.

The festival takes place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Washington Park.