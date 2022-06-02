BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington artists are using their voices to demand change and raise money for the families in Uvalde.

The Unidos con Uvalde benefit concert took place Thursday evening at the Nightshop in Downtown Bloomington.

One performer, West Hood said as a father of two, he jumped at the opportunity to help out and raise awareness.

“I drop my kids off every day at school and I couldn’t imagine like something happened at the school where I never saw them again,” said Hood.

Hood said the concert tonight isn’t just raising money for the families but a place to start the conversation.

“Like Marcos said, we are here to raise money but we really want to see change,” said Hood.

The Mclean County Moms Demand Action for gun sense in America also took the stage.

“We are sad but very soon after that we become angry and we become dedicated to move our grief into action,” said Karen Irvin, a Moms Demand Action volunteer.

Irvin said we have a real gun violence epidemic in the United States and laws must change to see change.

“We want to see background checks, period no excuses. we want to see the regulation of assault weapons and how they are made and how they are marketed and whether or not they should be sold,” said Irvin.

Diane Whit is another Moms Demand Action volunteer who took the stage Thursday.

“400 million guns flood our streets and the response from lawmakers is that we need more guns and we say enough is enough,” said Whit.

Whit argues that it’s more than just a mental health issue.

“I say to them all countries have a mental health issue but they are not seeing 110 deaths a day and 200 injuries,” said Whit.

The group is hosting an event for National Gun Violence Awareness Day. It’s from 10. a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Anderson Park in Bloomington. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to wear orange.