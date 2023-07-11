PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– ArtsPartners of Central Illinois will be hosting Ignite Peoria in August, a one-day festival to celebrate Central Illinois creators.

An ArtsPartners press release confirms the annual show will be held on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Peoria Civic Center. The festivities will showcase hundreds of musicians, artists, innovators, dancers, and actors.

Featuring over 100 interactive booths and workshops, two performance stages, and a fashion show, the event wants to attract a wide range of people.

Proof of this can be found in the return of the All or Nothing Kustom Car and Bike Show, which had been on hiatus since 2015.

ArtsPartners is thrilled to bring so many members of our Greater Peoria creative sector together,” notes executive director Dr. Mae Gilliland Wright. “All who attend will encounter something exciting, inspiring, and new. We’re also very happy that we are once again able to collaborate with the organizers of the All or Nothing Car and Bike Show!”

Admission to the event will be free.

More information can be found here.