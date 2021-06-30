As 4th of July approaches, Peoria Fire officials explain which fireworks are and are not legal

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Before setting off fireworks this 4th of July weekend, officials have said it’s important to keep in mind what is and is not legal.

Nate Rice, Division Chief of Fire Prevention with the Peoria Fire Department, said there are a number of fireworks that are approved, like sparklers, but they should still be handled safely.

He said fireworks that create airborne sparks are not permitted within the city.

Rice explained fireworks that shoot into the sky create a greater risk for danger.

“The danger of the flying sparks is they can land anywhere and especially the summertime months when you have dry grass and dry leaves on the ground. It does not take much for the sparks to land on the material of that nature and be very disastrous,” Rice said.

Those who violate Peoria’s fireworks ordinance could face a fine up to $250.

Those looking to view larger fireworks are encouraged to attend displays that have received the proper approval.