PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With Independence Day wrapping up, cleanup efforts are taking place in Peoria. In addition to those efforts, police officers and firefighters were out last night, as some residents had their own fireworks shows.

The headline event was the “Red, White, and Boom” event that took place on the Riverfront last night. Both the Peoria and East Peoria sides of the Illinois River were filled with plenty of people.

With plenty of people comes plenty of trash, and Peoria public works were out cleaning both the Riverfront and other pockets of the city.

“When you do have thousands and thousands of people in a centralized location, there’s obviously going to be trash and debris left behind, it’s just the nature of large gatherings so it’s really focusing our efforts and to address them as early as possible,” said Nick McMillion, communications specialist for Peoria public works.

In addition to the official fireworks, police and firefighters were called to unofficial fireworks as well. Peoria fire chief Shawn Sollberger said it was a busy night for his department.

“We had a car fire, garage fire, brush fire, tree fires, even had a couple of mulch fires, and even as insignificant as some of those may sound, if you don’t mitigate them they actually grow into much bigger problems,” Sollberger said.

Sollberger also says that last night was the debut of the department’s drone, which helped zero in on the barge and helped keep people safe. He said they want to continue using drones in the future, as it may help future operations and tactics, according to Sollberger.