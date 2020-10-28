As calls increase for court advocates for children, importance of fundraising continues

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local volunteer organization is providing a voice in the courtroom for Peoria’s children.

CASA of the 10th Judicial Circuit stands for court appointed special advocates for children.

Executive Director Pamela Perrilles said during the pandemic, calls and needs are increasing.

“The number of pending abuse and neglect cases has risen during this COVID time. Our organization last year received 340 new cases. We typically get a little over 100, so we’ve doubled the demand for what we have,” said Perrilles.

She said annual fundraisers help make the organization’s mission possible. The annual Casablanca event typically raises $200,000.

“So far, we’ve raised about $28,000, so that’s a pretty good start before the event comes. It’s not where we normally are at, but we’re going to be hopeful. There’s such a huge need right now,” said Perrilles.

This year, leaders are changing how the event looks because they say not having a fundraiser was not an option.

CASAblanca Dancing with the Local Starts event is virtual on Nov. 7. Tickets can be bought online.

On Wednesday, CASA’s board of directors is also hosting a phone-a-thon at the Betty Jayne Center in Peoria Heights from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

