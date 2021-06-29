As final day approaches, ISU President Larry Dietz reflects on career

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s the end of an era for Illinois State University’s 19th president.

Wednesday is the final day of Larry Dietz’s time as university president as he heads off into retirement.

For the last seven plus years, Dietz served as the president of ISU after serving as the Vice President of Student Affairs from 2011-2014.

Dietz announced his retirement earlier in the year and Wednesday closes the book on a nearly five-decade career in higher education. Before, ISU Dietz worked at his alma mater, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, as well as the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC).

Dietz said Tuesday afternoon, his biggest accomplishment was staying true to the University’s values and mission statement.

However, he said the people and University community is what he will miss the most.

“I’m a people person and people make the places, it’s not the other way around and so it’s just the most fun time I’ve had, whether working with a group of students. It’s wonderful opportunity to do that, working with faculty about their research and teaching,” Dietz said.

Dietz said one regret is not getting more statewide per student allotment during his tenure, as ISU has held a consistent enrollment numbers.

But, Dietz said he is looking forward to what new ISU president, Dr. Terri Goss-Kinzy can accomplish.

“She’s very eager, very excited. She has great credentials to come in here and we’re looking forward to her taking the institution to the next level,” Dietz said.

Dietz said he and his wife, Marlene plan to retire in McLean County, travel more, spend time with family and continue supporting the redbirds.