As Halloween looms closer, famous attraction ‘Spook Hollow’ prepares for record numbers

MARQUETTE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Haunted house “Spook Hollow” is all set to scare.

The famous and highly-ranked attraction is back for its 43rd year, after cancelling last year’s fright fest due to pandemic restrictions.

“The anticipation is very high for everyone,” said Dale Hamm, president of the Marquette Heights Men’s Club, the group responsible for “Spook Hollow.”

He said the actors are so excited to be back.

“When customers get to Spook Hollow, it’s their escape from reality,” said actor and operator Nathan Pollock, dressed in a bloody half-pig costume. “And seeing their fears come to life as they walk through, their screams, their panic attacks– yes we have panic attacks. It’s just seeing the thrill on their faces, there’s nothing better.”

Pollock said he plays a part in designing the sets each year, and this year will be better than ever.

“Whether it’s doing the scaring, or costuming, makeup, it’s an art, it’s a passion,” he said.

And despite the thrill, the Marquette Heights Men’s Club puts the money raised back into the community.

“All the proceeds that we accumulate from Spook Hollow go back into our community,” Hamm said.

Hamm said he expects record numbers this year, perhaps up to 15,000 in their six days of operation.

“Spook Hollow” is open Friday and Saturday during the last three weekends of October, starting Oct. 15.

