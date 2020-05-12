As many as 50 jobs could be on their way to the Twin Cities

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — More jobs could be coming to Bloomington, this after city leaders voted to expand an enterprise zone Monday night.

Ferrero’s is a candy manufacturing plant on the southwest of town. Leaders of the company say they’re planning a $70 million project that will allow them to hire 50 more people.

To do this they needed the Bloomington council to say yes on expanding an enterprise zone that would give them the space needed. The zone will give Ferrero’s several tax incentives including a sales tax break on building materials.

“It’s always nice to get a new company to come to town, but it’s even better to see one of your own grow from within,” said CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, Patrick Hoban. “This isn’t a small expansion, this is a big investment and these are good jobs. We still have room in our zone to expand, and this is a great opportunity to expand a current zone that we have, and include a company that should have been included in the first go around.”

Even though the city council gave Ferrero’s the OK, the plan still needs to be approved by the Town of Normal, the Gibson city council, The Ford County Board and the McLean County Board.