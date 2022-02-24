PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Major League Baseball (MLB) is experiencing a major lockout as contract negotiations continue ahead of Monday’s deadline.

But could those changes impact ball games in Central Illinois?

The Peoria Chiefs home opener is set for seven weeks away. Staff said they will play a full season, no matter what.

Essentially, the MLB lockout could only affect the Chiefs minimally as a Class A St. Louis Cardinals affiliate, according to General Manager Jason Mott. He said any impacts would come in the form of players getting moved up because of the lockout.

Mott said while he doesn’t want to see a shortened or canceled MLB season, it could potentially bring in more ticket sales.

“As a fan, you don’t want the lockout to happen. But, maybe as a business owner, running a business, it could be an opportunity,” he said. “So, we’ll be ready either way. We’re excited for the season, to know that it’s coming around the corner.”

Mott said being halfway between St. Louis and Chicago means people may be coming to Peoria to get their baseball fix.

“It’s an opportunity for us to show what we do here. We’re proud of what we do, and think we provide great entertainment for fans,” he said. “Hopefully, if there’s no Major League baseball, it opens that opportunity for us to showcase even more to those people.”

Mott said this year’s hashtag will be #FunRedone and said fun events like giveaways and fireworks shows will be back this baseball season.