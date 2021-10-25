As Peoria sets record for homicides in a year, Councilman Grayeb says city leaders are working on a solution

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 26 people have been killed in Peoria so far in 2021, and it’s a record number for the city. Friday night’s shooting is also the third homicide this month.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 15-year-old Rayton Brock was found shot Friday night on California Avenue near Ravine Avenue. Harwood said he died from multiple gunshot wounds and likely died shortly after. He’s one of the youngest victims this year.

On Tuesday, Councilman Chuch Grayeb said city leaders are working on a solution to stop the violence. Grayeb believed Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria is going to announce a multi-jurisdictional violent crime task force.

He said it is going to allow the city to partner with agencies like the FBI, Illinois State Police, Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and more.

“We need help, we need to work collaboratively to an end which has taken already too many lives,” said Grayeb.

He said it is shocking to hear about violence in the community and how it is affecting young people.

“There are very evil players who are using our children to do all kinds of nefarious things. We have guns that are hot guns, that are making the rounds in the community that unfortunately fall in the hands of our kids, and it’s just heartbreaking,” said Grayeb.

Grayeb also applauded Chief Echevarria for working with other agencies and said the new task force should be in place by the beginning of the year. Grayed said Peoria City Council is working to approve its budget which allows for 30 additional police officers too.