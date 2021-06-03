As summer approaches, a local bike shop worker shares safety tips

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As it starts to feel more like summer, more people are grabbing their bikes and exploring Central Illinois.

One bike shop manager at Bushwhacker in Peoria, Colton Chapman, said the biggest safety risk to bicyclists is distracted drivers. He recommended using daytime running lights to make bikes more visible to drivers and to avoid crashes.

After months of storing bicycles, he also said it’s important to have a professional look at the tires. The winter weather can cause tires to crack.

As for personal safety, Chapman said it is much easier than we may realize to retain a head injury from a simple fall.

“The first thing that’s going to hit instinctually is your palms, so gloves are always a good idea. But the next thing is your head,” Chapman said. “If you’re lucky it will be your shoulder; it’s usually your head. A helmet, retail is $30 to $40. The easiest thing you could do.”

Another tip Chapman shared is to stay to the right when driving on a trail. He said not to take up the whole path and to ring a bell or call out when passing another biker.