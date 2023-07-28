CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The excessive heat continues to sweep over the state, and keeping cool and hydrated is important for staying safe.

Central Illinois has broken the 90-degree mark several times this week, with the humidity making it feel like it’s in the triple digits outside.

But there are ways to stay cool as the temperatures rise, with several cooling centers in the area. One place you can cool down is Raber Packing Company in West Peoria. Henry Courdt, nicknamed “Buddy”, is the president of the company and is offering up the business as a space for people to chill out.

“We’ve opened up the banquet hall for seating so that people can actually sit in air conditioning rather than having to go outside,” Courdt said.

Courdt said that workers in the area tend to use Raber’s to shelter from the heat on their breaks.

“They come in here at lunch time and then they usually go order lunch and then they come stand in here for about 5 minutes, and then go get their lunch so we definitely do have people who come here just to cool down,” Courdt said.

While staying cool is a top priority to prevent heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke, staying hydrated is just as, if not more, important.

Dr. Miguel Ramirez from OSF Orthopedics says drinking more water during weather like this is critical.

“You want to increase that amount, probably 1 and a half times, almost 2 times the amount of water that you typically drink, you also want to be mindful when you’re working outside or exercising, definitely before and at least 30 minutes after exercise, you want to do another 8 to 12 ounces at least depending on your level of activity,” Ramirez said.

Dr. Ramirez also talked about the warning signs of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“Cramping in the legs and in the abdomen, first signs that you can experience before significant dehydration and other symptoms set in,” he continued, “If you have confusion, dizziness, unconsciousness; if your core temperature rises above 103 degrees you can be very susceptible to heat stroke,” Dr. Ramirez said.