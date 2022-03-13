CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WMBD) — Don’t forget to change your clocks. On Sunday, March 13, 2022, the time jumped an hour ahead, giving people more daylight in the evening. But, it also means we lose an hour of sleep.

“I woke up and was like oh it’s brighter out. My clock on my oven is back an hour, oh this happens,” said Varna resident, Dante Rosa.

Saint Anthony OSF Health Care Polysomnography Technologist, Deb Tapp, said while an hour may seem harmless, it can throw off your sleep patterns.

“Be aware that for some people it can still affect your daytime functioning for a short period of time until you get used to it,” said Tapp.

OSF Healthcare Clinical Sleep Director, Dr. Verma said it’s also why people may have been a bit more tired Sunday.

“You’ve got more stress hormones than what you’re used to for that time period because you’re starting to wake up or your alarm clock is going off when you think you should be sleeping a little longer,” said Verma.

This was the case for Varna resident, Dante Rosa.

“I definitely felt more tired, that’s for sure, I definitely felt like I lost the hour,” said Rosa.

Rosa said regardless, he’s excited for more time in the sun.

“You lose an hour that’s sad, but you get to gain an hour of fun activities in the afternoon like baseball upcoming and summer activities in general,” said Rosa.

To help ease into the change, Tapp said to create a sleep schedule and stick with it.

“You should have structured bedtimes. You should have the same sleep time, wake time regardless if you’re working or not,” said Tapp.