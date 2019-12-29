As wind farms grow in Illinois, so do concerns

FILE – This May 6, 2013 file photo shows a wind turbine farm owned by PacifiCorp near Glenrock, Wyo. The military wants North Dakota and perhaps four other states with nuclear missile arsenals to consider new rules aimed at preventing conflicts between wind turbines and helicopters that provide security at launch facilities. Defense Department and Air Force officials were meeting Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 with North Dakota lawmakers and regulatory officials. (AP Photo/Matt Young, File)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill.– Fifty wind farms have opened in Illinois since 2003 and more are expected soon.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports that the state ranks sixth in the country with 2,778 operational wind turbines. Federal experts predict that the state could produce enough wind energy by 2030 to power the equivalent of 7.2 million average American homes.

However, not everyone is on board. Some environmentalists are concerned about the impact of wind turbines on wildlife, including bats and birds. Others have called them an eyesore and worry about the effect on property values.