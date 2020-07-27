Asbell: “No new positive cases” at Peoria County Jail

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell says there are no new cases of COVID-19 within the inmate population at the Peoria County Jail, leaving the total number of positive cases at 34.

Asbell, in a release Monday, says the jail has a population of 216 inmates. He says 216 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, meaning there are around 46 more tests to do. Testing inmates relies entirely on when inmates arrive at the jail.

“Since March, all new arrests are placed on 14-day quarantine isolation prior to being transferred to the general population,” Asbell said.

The Sheriff says COVID-19 tests are conducted on inmates around day 10-12 to verify that they are eligible for general population housing. He said this process applies systematically unless an individual is symptomatic. In that case, Asbell said they test the individual at that time regardless of previous timelines.

“This is a fluent process,” Asbell said. “Many individuals in the un-tested count are new arrests and are often released within 48 hours of booking. They would not be tested unless symptomatic or requested by the individual. We continue to work through this with the health department.”

Asbell said staff infection has also stalled with six confirmed positive cases. He said 12 other employees were either placed on exposure quarantine or called-off and awaiting test results after showing symptoms. Five of the 18 employees were able to return to work after isolation protocols were followed.

