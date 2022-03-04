PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A restaurant and bar destroyed in Fulton County last November will now have a new home in Tazewell County.

Asher’s Bar and Grill, formerly located in Farmington, was destroyed by a fire last November.

Instead of giving up, owners Russell and Ashley Spencer decided to open a food truck for the past four months.

Now, the couple has found a new place in Pekin.

“We just fell in love with the place, and the City of Pekin has been great. We just felt this was the right move at this moment,” said Russell.

Despite the multiple setbacks, Russel was determined not to give up.

“I’m the one who wanted to give up several times, but Russ was like, ‘No, we got to figure out this … we got to think of something,'” said Ashley.

Although they wanted to stay in Farmington, they could not find anything that suited their business. Instead, the couple found a new place in Pekin where they said they plan to keep the same atmosphere as their old location, while also offering something new.

“Our kitchen is triple what it was before, and our dining and bar area will also be triple what it was before,” Ashley said.

Now, they will have more room for customers to enjoy the food.

“We’re going to be able to host bigger parties and not have a long wait time and will have the ability to do larger live music venues, bands,” said Russell.

The local couple said they appreciate the Farmington community for its support and hope to see their loyal customers at the new spot.

“We want to say thank you to Pekin for accepting us with arms wide open, and we hope to fill the shoes you’ve given us,” Russel.

Customers can expect doors to open in June.