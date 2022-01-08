Ashers Bar and Grill sets up food trailer as they search for a permanent location

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nearly two months after a devastating fire destroyed Ashers Bar and Grill in downtown Farmington, the owners have found a new way to get their food into the bellies of customers.

“If I can’t find a building I’ll do a food trailer. It was kind of a joke at first, but here we are, Russell Spencer, co-owner of the restaurant said about the new business venture.

The trailer, located at the intersection of Main and Court Street, will serve as the bar’s new location until the owners, Russell and Ashley Spencer, can find a building to move into.

“I know we’re kind of crazy to open a food trailer in winter, but we wanted to keep Asher’s around and be in our community still,” Ashley said.

Russell said they needed to get back up and running after multiple fires in November destroyed Ashers, Whiskey Dixie’s Bar and Grill, and O’Brian’s Parkside Deli and Diner–all just a few days apart.

“Kind of lost a big part of Farmington there for a while, so, I mean I’m excited to get our foods back out and keep our name relevant in everybody’s mind,” Russell said.

Russell said in a fire, you lose more than just material things, you also lose community. He said with the food trailer, they’re working on bringing that back.



“Financially we lost certain things, but it was the customers coming in every day, and our regulars, and see faces that we see every day, and we don’t have that right now,” Russell said.

The menu has downsized a bit, but people can still look forward to taking home locally-famed favorites including their tenderloin, mac ‘n cheese, and Ashers bombs appetizer.

The Spencers said they don’t currently have plans to travel to events with the trailer, but they said it could be a possibility in the future.

“It’s probably something, even when we get a building, that we are going to look into doing, is keeping a food trailer or truck, to where we can cater and do events,” Russell said.

Ashley said after not knowing what was to come next, it is heartwarming to see and hear everyone’s excitement for Ashers’ return.

“We had crazy community support. They’ve been really good to us.”

Ashers Bar and Grill will be open every day for carry out and walk-ups from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Learn more about the bar on their Facebook.