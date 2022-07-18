PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The owners of Asher’s Bar & Grill, Russell and Ashley Spencer are making the last touches to their renowned restaurant, now in Pekin.

Back in November, their Farmington restaurant was destroyed in a fire, but they refused to stop there

The Spencers said the journey has been overwhelmingly exciting.

“It kind of feels like when step ladders have two sides to the ladder and you can walk up one side and down the other, I feel like we’re on the one side walking up so hopefully this is our time to finally walk down,” said Russell.

They say it was bittersweet leaving Farmington, but Pekin welcomed them with open arms.

“It’s been different we’ve had a lot of support from the community it was bittersweet leaving our town, we actually still live in Farmington, but I think they’ve accepted us really well,” said Ashley.

The couple said customers can expect the same atmosphere from the original place, along with some upgrades.

“We have more space we’re going to have the ability to actually have full bands for live music and host larger gatherings,” said Russell.

Although they said it’s been a stressful journey, they had words of encouragement for business owners who are starting over.

“Don’t give up, don’t let it ruin your dream, said Russel. “Just hard work and determination, we didn’t want to give up we just started so it was we had to keep going,” Ashley said.

The opening for Asher’s Bar & Grill is Friday, July 22nd at 11 am.