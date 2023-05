(WMBD) PEORIA Ill -Cancer is a disease that has affected millions of people whether directly or indirectly. with over 100 types of cancer and over 10 million deaths annually it’s important to get screened as soon as possible.

That’s why on today’s ask the doc we had Anne Bowman, director of oncology at Carle Health on to talk about the cancer screening day happening on May 19th.

the cancer screening day is on May 19 at Carle Heath Urbana and its free to attend. for more information click here.