PEORIA Ill- (WMBD) On this week’s ask the doc we had Jennifer Croland — Chief Nursing Officer at OSF Healthcare St Francis medical center– on to talk about Girls’ Night Out: A celebration of health and wellness. It’s a free night of fun for women in central Illinois.

Girls’ Night Out: A celebration of health and wellness will take place on Tuesday, March 28th from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in East Peoria. for more information click here.