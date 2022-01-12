Ask The Doc: Keeping your resolutions on track

It’s common in the new year to set a resolution as a goal, but many find it hard to keep up with those goals and eventually give up. Dr. Brian Curtis from OSF Healthcare shares some tips on how to stick with it:
- Start small and specific
- Small attainable goals
- Be specific
- Time throughout the year
- If you have failed on prior goals do not keep choosing the same goal, get more specific and attainable
- Exercise example start with 1-2 days a week and stage to your goal of 4-5 days a week over the year with a specific goal of running a 5k not a marathon
- Focus on one behavior at a time and limit the number
- Focus on behaviors and stage over the year
- Start with sleep, then exercise, then diet
- Limiting the number will help with the feeling of being overwhelmed
- Expect failure
- Perfection is unattainable and drop-offs are normal
- Be kind to yourself and just get back on track
- Have a plan going in for these times that will occur and how you will get back on track
- Ate a brownie, missed few days of exercise
- Enlist support
- Get a partner
- Tell people about your goal for motivation support
- Professional help is not a defeat, they can give you tactics to understand and deal with behaviors
- Make a list of why you are doing this and keep it front and center
- Keep a resolution journal to keep you motivated and what behaviors are derailing your efforts, so these can be identified
- Remember to keep it fun