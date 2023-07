PEORIA Ill, (WMBD) – The landscape of healthcare for older adults in central Illinois is evolving. OSF HealthCare is in the application process to launch the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in the Peoria area.

Nathan Pritzker, the Director of PACE Operations and Strategy for OSF and Susie Smith, the Manager at OSF Senior World stopped by to tell us about it, take a look!