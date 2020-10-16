Ask the Doctor | UnityPoint Health offers high-risk Breast Clinic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On this week’s Ask the Doctor, Kari Hoffman joined WMBD News This Morning to discuss UnityPoint Health’s high-risk Breast Clinic.

The Clinic offers a personalized risk assessment, strategies to reduce risk, and surveillance for women who have a higher risk for developing breast cancer.

You can find the Clinic’s website here which lays out the offered care and locations you can go.

