SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– The assault weapons ban is one step closer to reaching a final vote.

The latest version of the bill passed out of the House Executive Committee. It now moves to the full floor for a vote.

Lawmakers could vote on it tonight. Democrats say these weapons pose a threat to communities across the state. But Republicans say this bill will hurt gun owners. Under current proposals, any 18-year-old can buy a gun with parental consent. The original bill raised the age to 21. A high-capacity magazine ban would apply to all guns with 12 or more rounds.