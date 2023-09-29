PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s assistant city manager has been given the Assistant Excellence In Leadership Award by the International City/County Management Association.

Kimberly Richardson will receive the award at the group’s convention next week in Austin, Texas.

Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich acknowledged the award, saying, “Assistant City Manager Richardson demonstrates exceptional leadership qualities, a deep commitment to public service, and has made a tremendous impact on our community.”

The award, named to honor former ICMA President Buford M. Watson, Jr., acknowledges “a local government management professional who has made significant contributions toward excellence in leadership as an assistant to a chief local government administrator or department head.”

Prior to coming to the city of Peoria in January 2022, Richardson served as the deputy city director in Evanston and worked in Rockford, Bensenville, Riverside, and Flossmoor.

Her background includes managing fleet services, providing policy guidance, participating in collective bargaining, and establishing racial equality initiatives. In her current role at City Hall, she oversees the Economic Development Department, Information Systems, and the Emergency Communications Center.