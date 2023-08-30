ASTORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a man with a gun late Tuesday night.

A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post confirms the man, Rieley Rodriquez, was allegedly between Elm Street and Market Street with a black BB gun on his person.

Thankfully, he was taken into custody without incident. Rodriquez has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, violation of order of protection, and disorderly conduct.

Rodriquez was taken to Fulton County Jail.