Asymptomatic people can still spread COVID-19; Health officials say get tested

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — State health officials are asking people get tested for COVID-19 as soon as you can regardless of whether you have symptoms.

According to statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO) roughly 4 out of 5 people diagnosed with COVID-19 show no symptoms. In Peoria County that number breaks down to 42%

Health officials say, although you may look and feel fine, you still are able to give the virus to others.

“When we make assumptions it never really leads to anything good,” said Health Administrator, Monica Hendrickson. “What we are asking individuals to do, is to get tested. Take advantage of our test sites they’re available.”

Hendrickson says, if you’ve already been tested and recieved a negative result, it doesn’t mean you’re in the clear.

She’s advising those that frequently go out into the public to get re-tested, because you could be exposed even after you test negative.