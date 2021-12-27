At-home COVID-19 test kits continue to sell out at local pharmacies: what you can expect if you need one

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s a sight you’ll see just about every pharmacy you go, empty shelves that once housed COVID-19 at-home test kits.

“Within 20-30-40 minutes they were gone,” said Blessman.

The demand for COVID-19 at-home test kits is increasing as the new year approaches.

Head pharmacist, Michael Blessman, at Alwan Pharmacy in West Peoria said they’re only allowed so many kits a day due to shortages.

“We have multiple vendors we can get them through, I checked today one of them is completely out. We just can’t put a huge order of 100 plus out there, we can only get maybe only 10-20 at a time in on a daily basis,” said Blessman.

With high demand comes higher prices. An at-home test at Alwan Pharmacy now will cost you $40. Blessman said he hopes to get another shipment on Wednesday and it’s first come first serve.

“We did have someone say that we were price gauging,” said Blessman.

In response, Blessman put up this sign to ensure to his customers this isn’t the case.

“Hence the reason we just put it out there that this is what we are paying and this is what we are charging and as you can we aren’t making much money at all,” said Blessman.

It’s a similar story for Preckshot Pharmacy with $50 each.

“My suppliers are charging me more so we are forced to have to charge more to the consumer. If we get 100 tests that will be sold out in 15-20 minutes,” said Owner, Corey Dolan.

Dolan said a big shipment of 2,600 test kits will be available Tuesday morning. He said there is currently no limit on the number of tests you can take home. Dolan also said you must come into the store to pick up a test.

If you can’t get your hands on an at-home test kit you can check out these local testing sites for availability.