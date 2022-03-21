PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New life is coming into the old Bergner’s in Peoria.

The Shoppes at Grand Prairie is welcoming ‘At Home: The Home Decor Superstore’ into the shopping center this summer.

A source confirmed to WMBD that the Plano, Texas based company is currently doing work on the building.

If you drive to the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, you can see new “At Home” signs around the parking lot.

An official announcement is planned to go out Monday morning.

The old Bergner’s closed down in August of 2018.

‘At Home’ stores usually have up to 50,000 products like furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to patio, tabletop, and seasonal decor.