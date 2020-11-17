At-large councilman Ruckriegel announces candidacy for Peoria mayor

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Another name and another familiar face is entering the race to be Peoria’s next mayor.
At-large councilman Sid Ruckriegel said he’s officially entering the race for Peoria’s soon-to-be mayoral opening. Ruckriegel said friends and neighbors have convinced him now is the best time to enter the race.
Ruckriegel, a businessman and current council member said his goals include revitalizing the local economy and support small businesses.
“While I am a business owner and I have been for many, many years, I do have that experience; I really think of myself as a community leader who operates businesses that invested back into their communities and Id rather be able to bring those lessons and skillsets back to it,” Ruckriegel said
Ruckriegel said there needs to be an improvement of livability in the whole city, and progress the city forward as a whole, not just specific sections.
