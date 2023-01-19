BENSON, Ill. (WMBD) — An ATM was stolen from the Flanagan State Bank in Benson Thursday Morning.

According to a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office press release, officers were dispatched to the bank near Washington and State Streets after a report of an open door at approximately 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found that the outer door of the vestibule leading into the bank was propped open with a snow shovel and that the AMT that was located inside the vestibule was missing.

Deputies learned that the power and security wires were cut, and the machine was broken loose from the bolts holding it to the floor.

It is currently unknown how much money was stolen.

The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is working with the bank to review security camera footage and evidence at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.