AT&T phone outage affects portions of Peoria, non-emergency lines

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An AT&T phone outage has disconnected non-emergency lines to the City of Peoria Emergency Communications Center, officials reported Thursday.
City of Peoria Emergency Communications Center Manager David Tuttle said non-emergency requests for police, fire, and EMS can be reached by calling 309-494-8021.
He said 9-1-1 is not affected by the outage and is working fine. He also said neighbors can still send text messages to 9-1-1
Tuttle said 9-1-1 should be called through a wireless phone if needed.
