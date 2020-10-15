AT&T phone outage affects portions of Peoria, non-emergency lines

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An AT&T phone outage has disconnected non-emergency lines to the City of Peoria Emergency Communications Center, officials reported Thursday.

City of Peoria Emergency Communications Center Manager David Tuttle said non-emergency requests for police, fire, and EMS can be reached by calling 309-494-8021.

He said 9-1-1 is not affected by the outage and is working fine. He also said neighbors can still send text messages to 9-1-1

Tuttle said 9-1-1 should be called through a wireless phone if needed.

