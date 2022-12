A toy katana, like other toy swords, is mainly a tool for boosting the imagination. Users should choose whatever design they like.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man has been arrested for assaulting another with a samurai sword near N Western Ave.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Matthew Trent assaulted another Peoria man by striking him in the face with the handle of a katana in October. Trent was charged with 3 counts, including aggravated assault, battery, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Trent will appear in court for arraignment on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 1:15 p.m.