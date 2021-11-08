Attempt to rob restaurant via drive-through window lands Peoria Heights man in jail

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Heights man is now in custody after attempting to rob a restaurant with a look-alike gun.

At about 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, Bloomington Police Officers were dispatched to a restaurant in the 1800 block of S. Veteran’s Parkway for an armed subject.

The report said the suspect walked up to the drive-through window, demanded food, then pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the victims. He began yelling more demands before ultimately fleeing on foot without obtaining anything from the business.

Officers later located the suspect, Joel A. Perez, 31, hiding behind a business on Currency Drive. Perez was taken into custody without incident and took a look-alike gun during the arrest.

Perez was transported to the McLean County Jail for offenses related to the attempted robbery.