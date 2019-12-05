Attempted abduction of a child in the area of the YMCA

CANTON, Ill.– A man has allegedly attempted to abduct a child in the area of the YMCA.

The Canton Police said on Facebook that Thursday a 12-year-old boy reported to police that an older male wearing a brown coat and a brown stocking cap driving a gray truck pulled up to him in the area of 13th Avenue and East Ash.

The child told police the man told him to get into his vehicle.

Police said this is not the first time an incident like this was reported. Several weeks ago, also in the are of the YMCA, it was reported that an older male in a white truck with the tailgate down pulled up to a group of students and motioned them to come to his vehicle.

It is not confirmed if both incidents are related. If anyone has any information about either of these incidents, contact the Canton Police Department at 647-5131.