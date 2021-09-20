Attempted first-degree murder charge sends Galesburg woman to jail

AVON, Ill. (WMBD) — Police arrested a woman Sunday morning after they said she shot a man in Avon.

At about 12:55 in the morning Sunday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Avon Police Department responded to a shooting in the 200 block of West South Street in Avon. They said a man had been shot inside his home and suspects fled the scene in two separate vehicles.

The 30-year-old victim, Jade Branch, was taken to OSF St. Mary Medical Center and treated for a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Branch was released from the hospital.

Later in the day, detectives with Fulton County and Monmouth Police were able to find the suspect vehicles in Monmouth. Following interviews with everyone involved in the shooting, detectives found 30-year-old Anna M. Hootman of Galesburg at approximately 11 a.m. and took her into custody.

Hootman was taken to the Fulton County Jail, where she was later charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery with a firearm.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Avon Police Department, Avon Fire Department, Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service, Fairview Police Department, Illinois State Police, Monmouth Police Department, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting is still under investigation, and police said more charges are expected.