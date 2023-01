FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man wanted in another state for attempted murder has been arrested in Fulton County.

According to Fulton Sheriff’s Office Facebook, 32-year-old Daniel Morgan of Rock Island was arrested at the Casey’s in Lewistown and was taken into custody without incident.

Morgan had a warrant from Bettendorf, Iowa for attempted murder.

Morgan was treated at Graham Hospital for treatment of a previous injury and was taken to Fulton County Jail to wait for extradition to Iowa.